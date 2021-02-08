TMX Group Q4 profit rises, driven by trading, capital formation

TORONTO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - TMX Group's X.TO fourth quarter profit rose from a year ago, driven by increased equities and fixed income trading revenue and capital formation activity, which helped offset declines in derivatives trading and clearing business, it said on Monday.

The operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange posted adjusted earnings of C$81.3 million ($63.82 million), or C$1.43 per share, compared with C$74.3 million, or C$1.31 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$1.45 per share.

Net income was C$71.8 million, or C$1.26 a share, versus C$47.5 million, or 84 Canadian cents, a year ago.

($1 = 1.2739 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-687-7604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.