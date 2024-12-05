TMX Group price target raised to C$52 from C$50 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Etienne Ricard raised the firm’s price target on TMX Group (TMXXF) to C$52 from C$50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
