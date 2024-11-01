TMX Group price target raised to C$50 from C$46 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Etienne Ricard raised the firm’s price target on TMX Group (TMXXF) to C$50 from C$46 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
