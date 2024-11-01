TMX Group price target raised to C$45 from C$44 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on TMX Group (TMXXF) to C$45 from C$44 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company’s earnings beat in the quarter, driven mostly by higher fee rates across the trading businesses and strong activity at Trayport, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

