TMX Group price target raised to C$44 from C$43 at National Bank

National Bank analyst Jaeme Gloyn raised the firm’s price target on TMX Group (TMXXF) to C$44 from C$43 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
- TMX Group price target raised to C$50 from C$43.50 at Scotiabank
- TMX Group price target raised to C$46 from C$44 at BMO Capital
- TMX Group price target raised to C$44 from C$42 at Barclays
