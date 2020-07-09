TMX Ends Moderately Lower

(RTTNews) - After a slightly weak start and a subsequent sharp plunge, the Canadian stock market regained some lost ground in late afternoon trades, but still ended Thursday's session on a negative note.

While the rapidly spreading coronavirus across the U.S. and several other parts of the globe has raised fears of another lockdown and a setback to economic recovery and weighed on the market for much of the trading session, stocks found some support towards the later part of the day as investors looked ahead to upcoming quarterly earnings announcements.

Lower crude oil prices too contributed to the market's weak close. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down $1.28 or about 3.1% at $39.62 a barrel, coming off a four-month high hit in the previous session.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which fell nearly 240 points to 15,391.73, ended the day with a loss of 60.55 points or 0.39% at 15,568.64.

Energy, financial and healthcare stocks were among the prominent losers. Shares from utilities and real estate stocks too closed mostly weak. Information technology and consumer staples shares moved higher, while industrial, materials and telecom stocks turned in a mixed performance.

Corus Entertainment (CJR.B.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO), Air Canada (AC.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) lost 2 to 3%.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) plunged more than 7%. Methanex Corporation (MX.TO) lost 5.1%. BRP Inc. (DOO.TO), Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO), Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PPL.TO) and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO) lost 1 to 3%.

Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) moved up 5.3%, First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) rallied 3.7%, Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) gained nearly 3% and Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) advanced 1.7%.

In economic news, housing starts in Canada rose by a seasonally adjusted 8.3% from a month earlier to 211,681 units in June 2020, beating market expectations of 198,000 units, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

Meanwhile, according to the latest update from Johns Hopkins University, U.S. reported more than 62,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, and the total number of people who contacted the disease in the U.S. increased to over 3.05 million. 829 additional deaths were reported, taking the death toll in the U.S. to 132309, the update showed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.