TMX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Terminix Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: TMX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.80, changing hands as low as $46.38 per share. Terminix Global Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TMX's low point in its 52 week range is $24.94 per share, with $55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.57.

