TMUS Set to Report Q2 Results: Will Revenue Growth Boost Earnings?

T-Mobile, US, Inc. TMUS is set to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 23, after the closing bell. In the trailing four quarters, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 10.89%, while in the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 5.31%.



The wireless service provider is expected to have witnessed a revenue expansion year over year, backed by healthy traction for its postpaid services. T-Mobile’s customer-oriented strategy and focus on expanding its 5G portfolio for diverse use cases are positive factors. The focus on fiber network expansion is positive. However, stiff competition and macro headwinds remain a concern.

Factors at Play Ahead of TMUS’ Q2 Earnings Release

T-Mobile continues to boast a leadership position in the 5G market. The company continues to boost its network infrastructure to deliver best-in-class connectivity and coverage nationwide.



During the quarter, T-Mobile introduced Fiber Home Internet service plans with several enticing features. The services include Fiber 500, Fiber 1G, Fiber 2G and Fiber Founders Club plans. The plans mostly have similar features, with Internet speed as the primary differentiating factor. Apart from the price guarantee, the plans also include unlimited data, super-fast symmetrical speed, a WiFi 6 router and more. The company is steadily investing in fiber networks to expand its client base.



T-Mobile also introduced enticing prepaid plans across the starter, unlimited and unlimited plus categories. Unlimited talk and text with a 5-year price guarantee are included in all the plans.



In the quarter under review, T-Mobile has completed a $2 billion, multi-year network expansion across Florida, delivering significantly faster 5G speeds, broader coverage and stronger emergency communications infrastructure throughout the state. The investment reinforces the company’s commitment to both innovation and accessibility, reaching 22 million residents in urban and rural communities alike. These factors are expected to have boosted T-Mobile’s commercial prospects during the quarter.



Major events like the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, SailGP and the Men’s PGA Championship have leveraged T-Mobile’s 5G to deliver immersive experiences to viewers. This highlights the growing demand for the company’s industry-leading 5G portfolio. These factors are expected to have a favorable impact on second-quarter earnings.

Key Developments in TMUS’ Q1

During the quarter, the joint venture TMUS formed with global investment organization EQT successfully completed the acquisition of Lumos. As one of the prominent fiber-to-the-home Internet access providers, Lumos operates a 7,500-mile fiber network, boasting a customer base of 475,000 homes throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.



T-Mobile has set a target of reaching around 12-15 million households by 2030. Its acquisition of Lumos perfectly aligns with its broader strategy. Lumos fiber-to-the-home service offerings complement TMUS 5G Home Internet offerings and will likely enable TMUS to match the growing broadband demand.

Overall Expectations From TMUS in Q2

Our estimate for total service revenues is pegged at $17.08 billion, implying 4% year-over-year growth. The estimate for equipment revenues is pegged at $3.36 billion, indicating an 8.3% increase year over year.



For the June quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $20.97 billion, which indicates an improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $19.77 billion. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at $2.69, up from $2.49 reported a year ago.

Earnings Whispers for TMUS Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for T-Mobile this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.



TMUS’ Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is -2.29%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

T-Mobile US, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

T-Mobile US, Inc. price-eps-surprise | T-Mobile US, Inc. Quote

TMUS’ Zacks Rank: T-Mobile currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



The Earnings ESP for Verizon Communications Inc. VZ is +0.18% and it carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to report its quarterly numbers on July 21. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Honeywell International HON is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on July 24. The Earnings ESP for the company is +0.58% and it carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Earnings ESP for Rogers Communications Inc. RCI is +6.42% and it carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to report its quarterly numbers on July 23.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rogers Communication, Inc. (RCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.