TMUS Raises Cash Flow Outlook After Another Strong Earnings Quarter

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS delivered another solid quarterly performance, driven by healthy subscriber growth, expanding service revenues and improving profitability. Management also raised its adjusted free cash flow guidance for the year, reinforcing confidence in the company's operating momentum. While the stronger outlook supports the long-term investment case, investors should continue monitoring competitive pressures and execution risks before becoming more aggressive on the stock.

TMUS' Earnings Show Broad-Based Strength

T-Mobile reported broad-based strength across its second-quarter results, highlighted by double-digit growth in postpaid service revenue, higher core adjusted EBITDA and continued expansion in average revenue per account (ARPA). Management noted postpaid service revenue increased 13% year over year, while total service revenues rose 9%, reflecting the strength of the company's recurring wireless business. Core adjusted EBITDA climbed 12%, supported by subscriber growth and operating leverage. The company also reported 2% year-over-year ARPA growth, with more than 60% of customers joining new accounts selecting premium plans.





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Recurring service revenues remain the foundation of T-Mobile's business model. Continued postpaid account additions, improving customer mix and expanding broadband adoption provide greater visibility into future revenue and cash flow generation.

Higher Cash Flow Changes the Outlook

The most notable development from the quarter was management's decision to raise its adjusted free cash flow guidance. T-Mobile now expects adjusted free cash flow of $18.4 billion to $18.8 billion for 2026, an increase of $200 million at the midpoint, primarily reflecting lower expected cash income taxes. The company also reaffirmed its outlook for approximately $77 billion in service revenues and $37.1 billion to $37.5 billion in core adjusted EBITDA for the year.



Higher cash generation strengthens T-Mobile's financial flexibility. It supports continued network investment, spectrum opportunities, dividend payments and share repurchases while allowing management to maintain a disciplined capital allocation strategy.



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Broadband Expansion Adds Another Growth Engine

Wireless remains T-Mobile's core business, but broadband is becoming an increasingly important contributor to long-term growth.



Management highlighted continued momentum in fixed wireless broadband, describing it as one of the industry's fastest-growing offerings. The company also continues expanding through fiber joint ventures, which broaden its addressable market while complementing its wireless franchise. Executives noted that fiber deployments and fixed wireless are designed to work together by expanding customer reach while efficiently utilizing network capacity. Enterprise services also remain an attractive opportunity as T-Mobile continues investing in advanced 5G capabilities and AI-enabled network services.

Competition Still Demands Execution

Despite the favorable operating trends, investors should not overlook the challenges facing the business.



Competition from Verizon Communications Inc. VZ and AT&T Inc. T remains intense, with promotional activity continuing across the U.S. wireless market. T-Mobile has emphasized competing through network quality and overall customer value rather than materially increasing device subsidies, but aggressive pricing from competitors could still pressure margins and subscriber economics over time.



Investors should also monitor integration of acquired assets, including UScellular operations, as well as the company's leverage and continued capital spending requirements. Successful execution across these initiatives will remain essential to sustaining earnings growth and cash flow expansion.

How TMUS Rating Signals Support the Thesis

TMUS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), reflecting a balanced near-term investment outlook. The stock also benefits from favorable Value Score and Growth Score, while a more moderate Momentum Score suggests earnings estimate revisions and price momentum are less compelling than those typically associated with the strongest buy candidates. Under the Zacks framework, the Style Scores complement the Zacks Rank, supporting a measured investment approach rather than an aggressive bullish stance.



T-Mobile's stronger earnings, higher free cash flow outlook and expanding broadband business reinforce the company's attractive long-term fundamentals. At the same time, competitive intensity, integration execution and financial commitments continue to justify a balanced investment view that aligns with the current Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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