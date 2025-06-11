Markets
TMUS

TMUS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

June 11, 2025 — 11:46 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $234.59, changing hands as low as $230.70 per share. T-Mobile US Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average: T-Mobile US Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, TMUS's low point in its 52 week range is $171.175 per share, with $276.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $230.90. The TMUS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 MRCY shares outstanding history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CNXM
 Funds Holding RUM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MRCY shares outstanding history-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CNXM-> Funds Holding RUM-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TMUS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.