TMUS 5G Network Leveraged by NYC to Boost Public Safety & Connectivity

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS has been chosen as the exclusive wireless carrier to support a wide range of mission-critical operations in New York City (NYC). This agreement is aimed at enhancing public safety and efficiency across the city by leveraging T-Mobile’s cutting-edge technology.

This deal marks a major milestone in NYC’s efforts to improve security and affordability. With T-Mobile’s best-in-class 5G standalone (SA) network, the city’s public safety infrastructure will benefit from innovative features such as network slicing and enhanced security. Additionally, T-Mobile’s T-Priority solution, designed specifically for first responders, provides it with the highest network priority, ensuring uninterrupted service even during high-traffic emergencies. Notably, T-Mobile was the first company globally to deploy a 5G standalone network in 2020 and currently operates the largest-scaled 5G SA network in the United States.

Also, this agreement extends significant advantages to city employees and their families. They will soon have access to exclusive discounts on T-Mobile’s premium plans, which include top-tier benefits such as an industry-leading entertainment streaming bundle, complementary in-flight Wi-Fi on major airlines and high-speed international data and texting.

T-Mobile’s network will serve as the backbone for one of the largest and most demanding public safety operations in the United States. With T-Priority, first responders in NYC will experience lower latency, faster speeds and guaranteed priority access across all 5G bands—even during times of extreme congestion. This ensures seamless communication and response capabilities in critical situations.

TMUS Strengthens Leadership in 5G Market

T-Mobile’s 5G network covers 98% of Americans, or 330 million people in the country. About 55% of postpaid customers are using a 5G phone, and 5G devices account for more than half of the total network traffic. The Ultra Capacity 5G delivers superfast speeds, powering 5G smartphones and enabling innovators to deliver transformational 5G experiences. T-Mobile achieved its full-year target of covering 300 million Americans with ultra capacity 5G network, two months before its targeted deadline. It intends to bring more competition to home broadband, especially in underserved rural markets.

The company continues to deploy 5G with the mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum from Sprint. The 2.5 GHz 5G delivers superfast speeds and extensive coverage with signals that go through walls and trees, unlike 5G networks that are controlled by the mmWave spectrum. This gives the un-carrier a competitive edge over AT&T and Verizon. In many places, mid-band 5G average download speeds are around 300 Mbps, with peak speeds approaching 1 Gbps. It plans to continue growing this 5G spectrum deployment at an aggressive pace. T-Mobile’s business strategy is built on covering 90% of rural America, with an average 5G speed of 50 Mbps, up to two times faster than broadband.

For fiscal 2025, T-Mobile anticipates core adjusted EBITDA (adjusted EBITDA less lease revenues) between $33.1 billion and 33.6 billion, up from $31.77 billion in 2024. Adjusted free cash flow is projected at $17.3-18 billion, implying growth from $17.03 billion in 2024.

TMUS’ Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

T-Mobile currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have soared 36.2% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Wireless National industry's growth of 22.6%.



Other Stocks to Consider in Computer & Technology Space

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are United States Cellular Corporation USM, Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. CCOI and Flex Ltd. FLEX. USM presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas CCOI and FLEX carry a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United States Cellular’s 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $1.16. USM earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in one, with the average surprise being 67.84%. Its shares have jumped 18.1% in the past six months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cogent Communications 2025 earnings per share is pegged at a loss of $2.97, narrowing from a loss of $4.28 in the year-ago quarter. CCOI earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in one, with the average surprise being 12.91%. Its shares have gained 4.8% in the past six months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flex’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $2.61, unchanged in the past seven days. FLEX’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 15.66%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.3%. Its shares have gained 23.6% in the past six months.

