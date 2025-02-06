TMTG Advances Launch of America First-Themed ETFs and SMAs with Truth.Fi Brand

TMTG plans to launch America First-themed ETFs and SMAs under the new Truth.Fi brand, partnering with Yorkville Advisors.

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (TMTG) has announced its plans to launch America First-themed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and separately managed accounts (SMAs) through its new brand, Truth.Fi. The company has applied for trademarks for various investment vehicles that aim to provide alternatives to mainstream funds perceived as "woke," focusing on American energy and manufacturing. TMTG will partner with Charles Schwab for custody and Yorkville Advisors to act as the Registered Investment Advisor. CEO Devin Nunes emphasized the goal of offering investment options that align with America First principles. TMTG operates the social media platform Truth Social and the streaming service Truth+, and this initiative is part of its broader financial services strategy.

Potential Positives

TMTG is launching a new brand, Truth.Fi, which will expand its offerings into financial services and financial technology.

The company is investing up to $250 million to support the development of its new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and separately managed accounts (SMAs).

TMTG has partnered with reputable firms like Charles Schwab and Yorkville Advisors, enhancing its credibility and expertise in the financial sector.

The planned investment vehicles are themed around America First principles, potentially attracting a niche market of investors who align with these values.

Potential Negatives

The press release relies heavily on forward-looking statements, which could lead to investor skepticism given the inherent uncertainty regarding the company's future success and performance.

TMTG's limited operating history may raise concerns about its ability to successfully launch and manage the proposed financial products effectively.

The focus on "America First" investment vehicles and the mention of "woke funds" may alienate potential investors who do not align with these political sentiments, potentially limiting the market reach of their investment products.

FAQ

What are the new investment products being launched by TMTG?

TMTG is launching America First-themed investment vehicles, including ETFs and SMAs under the Truth.Fi brand.

Who will manage the new financial products?

The Registered Investment Advisor for the new financial vehicles will be Yorkville Advisors, who signed a services agreement with TMTG.

What is the focus of TMTG's investment strategy?

TMTG's investment strategy emphasizes American energy, manufacturing, and alternatives to traditional "woke" funds.

How much investment capital is TMTG planning to utilize?

TMTG plans to invest up to $250 million, which will be custodied by Charles Schwab.

What platforms does TMTG currently operate?

TMTG operates the social media platform Truth Social and the video streaming service Truth+.

$DJT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DJT stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DJT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MORGAN MCGARVEY has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/06 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 11/08.

$DJT Insider Trading Activity

$DJT insiders have traded $DJT stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DJT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILLIP JUHAN (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 468,941 shares for an estimated $13,846,240 .

. ERIC SWIDER sold 136,183 shares for an estimated $3,844,446

DEVIN G. NUNES (CEO, President, Chairman) sold 27,846 shares for an estimated $632,104

SCOTT GLABE (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $605,052 .

. VLADIMIR NOVACHKI (Chief Technology Officer) sold 7,801 shares for an estimated $177,082

ANDREW NORTHWALL (Chief Operating Officer) sold 3,467 shares for an estimated $78,700

$DJT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $DJT stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq: DJT) ("TMTG"), operator of the social media platform Truth Social and the video streaming platform Truth+, is announcing today that the company has applied to register trademarks for brand names connected to the launch of its customized exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") and customized separately managed accounts ("SMAs") beginning this year.





The trademarks comprise the following:







Truth.Fi Made in America ETF



Truth.Fi Made in America SMA



Truth.Fi U.S. Energy Independence ETF



Truth.Fi U.S. Energy Independence SMA



Truth.Fi Bitcoin Plus ETF



Truth.Fi Bitcoin Plus SMA







The investment vehicles will be components of the new Truth.Fi brand covering financial services and financial technology. The launch of Truth.Fi is part of TMTG’s financial services and FinTech strategy that includes the investment of up to $250 million to be custodied by Charles Schwab, which will partner with TMTG to develop the SMAs.





Additionally, the company has signed a services agreement and a licensing agreement with an affiliate of Yorkville Advisors ("Yorkville"). Subject to necessary approvals, Yorkville will act as the Registered Investment Advisor for the new financial vehicles, playing a lead role in constructing the products and shepherding them through the regulatory process.





TMTG CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes said, “We aim to give investors a means to invest in American energy, manufacturing, and other firms that provide a competitive alternative to the woke funds and debanking problems that you find throughout the market. We’re exploring a range of ways to differentiate our products, including strategies related to bitcoin. We will continue to finetune our intended product suite to develop the optimal mix of offerings for investors who believe in America First principles.”





Yorkville President Mark Angelo said, “Yorkville is pleased to take this next important step with TMTG in its development of America First investment vehicles. We greatly value our position as a strategic financial partner to TMTG and are proud to join with TMTG in the Truth.Fi movement.”







About TMTG







The mission of TMTG is to end Big Tech's s assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations, as well as Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content. TMTG is also launching Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.







Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and include, for example, statements regarding, among other things, the plans, strategies, and prospects, both business and financial, of TMTG. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations about future events, including the rollout of products and features and the future plans, timing and potential success of our future collaborations. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on our current beliefs and expectations of our management as of the date of this press release. These statements are not guarantees or indicative of future performance. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates," "soon," "goal," "intends," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations that we describe in our forward-looking statements. There may be events in the future that we are not accurately able to predict, or over which we have no control.

Important assumptions and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of Truth.Fi and our future collaborations; the possibility that we may be adversely impacted by economic, business, and/or competitive factors; our limited operating history making it difficult to evaluate our business and prospects; our inability to effectively manage future growth and achieve operational efficiencies; our inability to grow or maintain our active user base; our inability to achieve or maintain profitability; occurrence of a cyber incident resulting in information theft, data corruption, operational disruption and/or financial loss; potential diversion of management's attention and consumption of resources as a result of new products and strategies; and those additional risks, uncertainties and factors described in more detail under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation, to update any of our forward-looking statements after the issuance of this press release to reflect any future events or circumstances. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.







