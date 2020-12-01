Trepont Acquisition I, a blank check company targeting the technology industry, raised $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Chairman Arun Sarin, who previously served as CEO of Vodafone, Bluecora, and Airtouch International. He is joined by CEO, CFO and Director Ori Sasson, who founded Primera Capital in 2007 and currently serves as General Partner.



The SPAC plans to leverage its management team's experience and target the technology industry, primarily focusing on companies across software, communications, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data, analytics, 5G, IoT, cloud, edge, security, services, and related areas.



Trepont Acquisition I plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol TACA.U. Credit Suisse acted as lead manager on the deal.

The article TMT SPAC Trepont Acquisition I prices $200 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.