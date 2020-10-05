Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition, a blank check company targeting the TMT industries, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $275 million in an initial public offering.



The Burlingame, CA-based company plans to raise $275 million by offering 27.5 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition would command a market value of $344 million.



The company is led by Co-CEO and Chairman Donald Basile, an executive officer at Monsoon Blockchain and former CEO of Violin Memory and FusionIO, and Co-CEO Dixon Doll, the CEO of DBM Cloud Systems and Managing Director of Longstreet Ventures. The company plans to target businesses in the technology, media, and telecom (TMT) industries with enterprise values between $500 million and $1.5 billion.



Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DBDRU. The SPAC filed confidentially on September 4, 2020. B. Riley FBR is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article TMT SPAC Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition files for a $275 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

