TMT SPAC Americas Technology Acquisition prices $100 million IPO at $10

Americas Technology Acquisition, a blank check company targeting the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors, raised $100 million by offering 10 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Chairman Lisa Harris, founder and Managing Partner of Align Capital, and CEO Jorge Marcos, a Principal at Arch Energy Partners and a Partner at Fifth Partners. The company plans to leverage its management team's experience and target the technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) verticals.



Americas Technology Acquisition plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol ATA.U. EarlyBirdCapital acted as a lead manager on the deal.

