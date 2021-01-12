890 5th Avenue Partners, a blank check company targeting the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors, raised $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Executive Chairman Adam Rothstein, co-founder and General Partner of Disruptive Technology Partners, and CEO and Director Emiliano Calemzuk, who currently serves as Lead Independent Director of MercadoLibre (Nasdaq: MELI) and previously co-founded and served as CEO of media venture RAZE. The company plans to target businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors with enterprise values between $750 million and $2 billion.



890 5th Avenue Partners plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ENFAU. Cowen and Craig-Hallum Capital Group acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article TMT SPAC 890 5th Avenue Partners prices $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

