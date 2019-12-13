IPOs
TMT-focused SPAC CIIG Merger prices $225 million IPO at $10

CIIG Merger, a blank check company formed by industry veterans to acquire a technology, media, or telecom company, raised $225 million by offering 22.5 million units at $10 to command a market value of $281 million.&nbsp;Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one warrant exercisable at $11.50.

CIIG Merger plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CIICU. UBS Investment Bank and Barclays acted as lead managers on the deal.

Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)

