TMT-focused SPAC CIIG Merger prices $225 million IPO at $10

CIIG Merger, a blank check company formed by industry veterans to acquire a technology, media, or telecom company, raised $225 million by offering 22.5 million units at $10 to command a market value of $281 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one warrant exercisable at $11.50.



CIIG Merger plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CIICU. UBS Investment Bank and Barclays acted as lead managers on the deal.



