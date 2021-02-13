Aurora Acquisition Corp., a blank check company backed by Novator Partners targeting EMEA technology and media companies, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The London, UK-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Aurora Acquisition Corp. would command a market value of $294 million.



The company is led by Novator Partners' founder, Chairman Thor Björgólfsson, as well as the founder of Grip Ltd. and Net-a-Porter, CEO Arnaud Massenet.



Primary shareholders include Novator Capital (30.6% post-IPO stake).



Aurora Acquisition Corp was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol AURC.U. Barclays is the sole bookrunner on the deal.



The article TMT-focused Aurora Acquisition Corp. files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

