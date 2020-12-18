Golden Falcon Acquisition, a blank check company targeting TMT and fintech in Europe, North America, and the Middle East, raised $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. The company offered 5 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Chairman Scott Freidheim, the founder and Managing Partner of Freidheim Capital and former CEO of CDI Corp. and Investcorp international; CEO and Director Makram Azar, who was Barclays' Chairman of Banking EMEA prior to founding Full Circle Capital in 2019; and CFO and Director Eli Muraidekh, founder, CEO, and CIO of Telamon Capital. Golden Falcon Acquisition plans to leverage management's proprietary network of private equity, venture capital, large corporate, and investment fund relationships to pursue a business combination with companies in the TMT and fintech sectors headquartered in Europe, Israel, the Middle East, or North America.



Golden Falcon Acquisition plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol GFX.U. UBS Investment Bank and Moelis & Company acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article TMT and fintech SPAC Golden Falcon Acquisition prices upsized $300 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

