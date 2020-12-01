Golden Falcon Acquisition, a blank check company targeting TMT and fintech in Europe, North America, or the Middle East, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering.



The Newark, DE-based company plans to raise $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Golden Falcon Acquisition will command a market value of $313 million.



The company is led by Chairman Scott Freidheim, the founder and Managing Partner of Freidheim Capital and former CEO of CDI Corp. and Investcorp international; CEO and Director Makram Azar, who was the Chairman of Barclays Bank MENA prior to founding Full Circle Capital in 2019; and CFO and Director Eli Muraidekh, founder, CEO, and CIO of Telamon Capital.



Golden Falcon Acquisition plans to leverage management's proprietary network of private equity, venture capital, large corporate, and investment fund relationships to pursue a business combination with companies in the TMT and fintech sectors headquartered in Europe, Israel, the Middle East, or North America.



Golden Falcon Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol GFX.U. The company filed confidentially on September 16, 2020. UBS Investment Bank and Moelis & Company are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article TMT and fintech SPAC Golden Falcon Acquisition files for a $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



