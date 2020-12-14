Marquee Raine Acquisition, a blank check company formed by The Raine Group and the Chicago Cubs' owner targeting the TMT industry, raised $325 million by offering 32.5 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50; the company originally filed with one-third warrants, but lowered to quarter warrants likely in a sign of demand.



Marquee Raine Acquisition is led by Co-CEOs Crane Kenney and Brett Varsov and Co-Chairmen Thomas Ricketts and Brandon Gardner. Kenney is the President of Business Operations for the Chicago Cubs, and Varsov is a Partner and Head of M&A at The Raine Group. Ricketts is currently the Executive Chairman of the Cubs, and Gardner is co-founder, Partner, and COO of The Raine Group.



The New York, NY-based company plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol MRACU. Credit Suisse acted as lead manager on the deal.

The article TMT and entertainment SPAC Marquee Raine Acquisition prices $325 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.