TMSNY vs. NET: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors with an interest in Internet - Software stocks have likely encountered both TEMENOS GROUP (TMSNY) and Cloudflare (NET). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

TEMENOS GROUP has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Cloudflare has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that TMSNY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

TMSNY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 19.38, while NET has a forward P/E of 188.08. We also note that TMSNY has a PEG ratio of 1.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NET currently has a PEG ratio of 7.01.

Another notable valuation metric for TMSNY is its P/B ratio of 14.04. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NET has a P/B of 51.12.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to TMSNY's Value grade of B and NET's Value grade of F.

TMSNY stands above NET thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that TMSNY is the superior value option right now.

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TEMENOS GROUP (TMSNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.