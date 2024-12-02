News & Insights

TMP Group Launches Strategic Share Buyback Program

December 02, 2024 — 05:23 am EST

Tmp Group S.P.A. (IT:TMP) has released an update.

TMP Group has initiated a share buyback program, purchasing 1,600 shares between November 25 and 29, 2024, at an average price of €1.317 per share, amounting to a total of €2,106. This move reflects TMP’s strategic financial planning as a tech-media company, highlighting its commitment to investing in innovation and technological advancements.

