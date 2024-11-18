TMP Group Initiates Share Buy-Back Program

Tmp Group S.P.A. (IT:TMP) has released an update.

TMP Group, a tech-media company on the Euronext Growth Milan, has commenced a Buy-Back Program to purchase its own shares. From November 11 to November 15, 2024, the company acquired 200 shares at an average price of €1.35 each, representing 0.014% of its share capital. The initiative aims to enhance shareholder value, with transactions facilitated by WebSim by Intermonte.

