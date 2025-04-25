$TMP Earnings Results: $TMP Reports Quarterly Earnings

$TMP ($TMP) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported earnings of $1.37 per share, beating estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $81,690,000, beating estimates of $80,173,800 by $1,516,200.

$TMP Insider Trading Activity

$TMP insiders have traded $TMP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANGELA B LEE purchased 286 shares for an estimated $19,183

PATRICIA A JOHNSON purchased 263 shares for an estimated $17,640

$TMP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $TMP stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

