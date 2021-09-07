TMP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Tompkins Financial Corp (Symbol: TMP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.55, changing hands as low as $77.44 per share. Tompkins Financial Corp shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TMP's low point in its 52 week range is $54.32 per share, with $92.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.67.

