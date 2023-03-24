TMO vs. SONVY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Medical - Instruments stocks have likely encountered both Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) and SONOVA HOLDING (SONVY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, both Thermo Fisher Scientific and SONOVA HOLDING are holding a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

TMO currently has a forward P/E ratio of 23.41, while SONVY has a forward P/E of 23.67. We also note that TMO has a PEG ratio of 1.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SONVY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.49.

Another notable valuation metric for TMO is its P/B ratio of 4.95. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, SONVY has a P/B of 6.63.

Based on these metrics and many more, TMO holds a Value grade of B, while SONVY has a Value grade of C.

Both TMO and SONVY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that TMO is the superior value option right now.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SONOVA HOLDING (SONVY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.