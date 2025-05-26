TMO Stock Set to Gain From the Launch of New Narcotic Analyzers

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO recently introduced the Thermo Scientific TruNarc Delta and Tau Handheld Narcotics Analyzers to help communities combat known and emerging narcotics and illicit substances. The user-friendly devices feature touchless technology and an expanded chemical library, empowering frontline law enforcement officials to detect more than 1,200 substances in the field, including stimulants, depressants, hallucinogens and analgesics — even at low concentrations or in mixtures — in seconds.

The latest development builds on the company’s first-generation TruNarc analyzer, launched in 2012 and adopted by law enforcement agencies in all 50 states and in more than 50 countries to date.

Predicting TMO Stock Outlook Following the News

After the announcement on May 22, TMO shares edged up 0.6%, finishing the session at $400.48. The company is acting on the rapid need for enhanced tools that better support public safety amid the ongoing opioid crisis. Accordingly, we expect the latest news should positively boost the market sentiment toward TMO stock.

Thermo Fisher has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion. According to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s earnings are expected to grow by 2.1% in 2025. It surpassed an average earnings surprise of 2.3% in the trailing four quarters.

More on Thermo Fisher’s New Narcotics Analyzers

Drug overdoses, particularly due to the illicit use of opioids such as fentanyl and methamphetamines, claim the lives of more than 100,000 people annually in the United States. Law enforcement officials face an increased risk of unintentional exposure and challenges with accurately identifying dangerous substances in the field. The company’s TruNarc analyzers enable them to test substances they seize from a safe distance, helping stop the flow of drugs across borders.



Manufactured in Tewksbury, MA, the new TruNarc analyzers come with an updated industrial design, improved and modernized user interface, and performance enhancements that enable faster results. Automated record keeping generates documentation with complete scan data, including time-and-date stamps, to expedite prosecution and secure legal integrity. As drug substances continue to evolve and become harder to identify, the on-device chemical library of the TruNarc analyzer is updated regularly to keep pace with new and emerging illicit drug threats.

Industry Prospects Favoring Thermo Fisher

Per a Research report, the U.S. handheld narcotics analyzer market was valued at $254.8 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 3.8% through 2033. The growth is driven by the rising drug abuse concerns, strict law enforcement demands, and the rapid adoption of drug detection technologies in customs and healthcare sectors.

More Updates From Thermo Fisher

Last month, Thermo Fisher announced the use of an enhanced platform technology and a new CHO K-1 cell line that can reduce timelines to Investigational New Drug filing from 13 to nine months. The new CHO K-1 cell line is able to deliver up to 8g/L, providing higher protein expression levels and increased stability, allowing customers to achieve greater productivity from pre-clinical phases through commercial development.

TMO Stock Price Performance

Over the past six months,TMO shares have fallen 24.5% compared with the industry’s 13.4% decline.

TMO’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Thermo Fisher currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

