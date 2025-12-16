TMO Stock Set to Gain From the Expansion of Gibco Bacto Portfolio

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO recently announced the expansion of its Gibco Bacto CD portfolio. The Gibco Bacto CD Supreme FPM Plus and Gibco Bacto CD Supreme Feed (2X) are two next-generation chemically defined formulations to enhance and simplify plasmid DNA and recombinant protein production using Escherichia coli (E. coli).

The latest development represents a major advancement in microbial bioprocessing technology and is expected to bolster the company’s Cell Culture and Cell Therapy business.

TMO Stock Outlook Following the News

After the announcement yesterday, TMO shares rose 0.7%, closing the session at $575.91. The Bacto CD Supreme platform is built on decades of Thermo Fisher’s Gibco media innovation and quality heritage and extends the proven expertise in mammalian systems into microbial bioprocessing. Hence, the news should favorably support TMO stock’s upward momentum.

Thermo Fisher has a market capitalization of $215.01 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 3.9% is well ahead of the industry’s -3.5% yield. It surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 2.9%.

More on Thermo Fisher’s Latest Launch

As demand for plasmid DNA continues to surge to support expanding gene therapy and mRNA vaccine pipelines, scalable microbial production platforms have become mission-critical. Biomanufacturers developing these therapies face growing pressure to increase yields while maintaining consistency at scale. The new Gibco Bacto CD Supreme FPM Plus and Feed (2X) address these needs by simplifying E. coli bioprocessing workflows and delivering predictable, high-quality results.

The Bacto CD Supreme FPM Plus medium provides a hydrolysate-free, chemically defined composition that supports high-density E. coli cultures in both batch and fed-batch processes. Designed to work across a broad range of strains, including Thi-1 mutants and auxotrophic variants, it helps streamline process development while maintaining robust and reproducible growth performance.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

When paired with Bacto CD Supreme Feed (2X), customers can extend culture performance and achieve up to 120% higher plasmid DNA production yield compared to terrific broth with other lab-prepared feeds. Together, these formulations enable consistent, high-performance results from lab to commercial scale while removing the variability and compliance risk associated with animal-derived components. Early adopters of the platform are said to have reported measurable impact during prototype testing.

Industry Prospects Favoring TMO

Per a Grand View Research report, the global plasmid DNA manufacturing market was valued at $2.13 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% through 2030. With the rising demand for robust disease treatment therapies, several companies and research organizations are accelerating R&D efforts for advanced therapies that target the cause of disease at a genomic level, resulting in increased demand for plasmid DNA.

More Updates From Thermo Fisher

This month, Thermo Fisher announced an expansion of its bioprocessing capabilities across Asia to support the region’s rapidly growing biopharmaceutical industry. The company is introducing a new Bioprocess Design Center in Hyderabad, India. It has expanded its existing Bioprocess Design Centers in Incheon, Korea and Singapore, strengthening a strategic regional network designed to enhance speed, efficiency and sustainability in biomanufacturing.

TMO Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, TMO shares have risen 21.8% compared with the industry’s 7.5% growth.

