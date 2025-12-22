TMO Stock May Benefit From PPD CorEvitas Alzheimer's Registry Launch

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO recently announced the enrollment of the first patient in its new PPD CorEvitas Alzheimer’s Disease Registry. The registry is designed as an international, multi-country initiative that will generate robust, harmonized, fit-for-purpose real-world data under a common global protocol. It will further support novel evaluations of drug safety and effectiveness that are critical for regulator, clinician, patient and caregiver communities.

TMO Stock Outlook Following the News

After the announcement, TMO shares dipped slightly 0.03% last Thursday.

On a positive note, the CorEvitas Alzheimer’s Disease Registry expands the growing portfolio of Thermo Fisher’s PPD CorEvitas Clinical Registries — proprietary disease registries that contain robust, structured clinician and patient-reported data from more than 500 investigator sites, with longitudinal data collected on over 100,000 patients. Hence, the news should favorably support TMO stock’s upward momentum.

Thermo Fisher has a market capitalization of $213.34 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 3.9% is well ahead of the industry’s -3.5% yield. It surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 2.9%.

About TMO’s PPD CorEvitas Alzheimer’s Disease Registry

The registry has a longitudinal design, coupled with clinician-reported data from routine practice, which will generate a comprehensive understanding of Alzheimer’s therapy outcomes in real-world settings. The registry is expected to generate insights into long-term safety and treatment patterns, track the evolving use of approved therapies, identify unmet medical needs, clarify the disease’s impact on patients, and evaluate clinical outcomes associated with current treatment options.

Detailed monitoring and assessment of drug safety events are integral to the registry. This includes MRI-based evaluations of brain bleeding and swelling that may occur with certain treatments, as well as measures of plaque clearance — an important indicator of treatment effectiveness and its correlation with cognitive outcomes. This data will help generate a more complete understanding of safety and clinical outcomes in this patient population.

Industry Prospects Favor TMO

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that gradually damages brain cells, impairing memory, language, decision-making abilities and ultimately, the ability to perform daily tasks. Per a report published in PubMed Central, an estimated 7.2 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

As a leading cause of death in the United States, the disease represents a significant public health challenge and underscores the need for rigorous evidence to guide therapeutic development and patient care (according to CDC report). Although there is currently no way to prevent or cure Alzheimer’s, treatments may help manage symptoms and potentially slow decline.

Another Development by TMO

Thermo Fisher recently announced the expansion of its Gibco Bacto CD portfolio. The Gibco Bacto CD Supreme FPM Plus and Gibco Bacto CD Supreme Feed (2X) are two next-generation chemically defined formulations to enhance and simplify plasmid DNA and recombinant protein production using Escherichia coli (E. coli).

TMO Stock Price Performance

In the past year, TMO shares have risen 8.1% compared with the industry’s 1.2% growth.

TMO’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Thermo Fisher currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are BrightSpring Health Services BTSG, Illumina ILMN and Insulet PODD. While BrightSpring and Illumina sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, Insulet carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Estimates for BrightSpring Health Services’ 2025 EPS have increased 5.7% in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 94.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s 6.7% growth. BTSG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 45.1%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.1%.

Illumina shares have lost 5.7% over the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2025 EPS have jumped 0.9% to $4.71 in the past 30 days. ILMN’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, delivering an average surprise of 6.7%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 15.5%.

Insulet shares have risen 10.7% over the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2025 EPS have increased 6.5% to $4.89 in the past 60 days. PODD’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 17.8%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 9.7%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Insulet Corporation (PODD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.