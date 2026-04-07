TMO Stock May Benefit From New Gibco CTS Portfolio Addition

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO announced the global rollout of the Gibco CTS Compleo Fill and Finish System, an automated, functionally closed solution designed to streamline formulation and filling in cell therapy manufacturing. The System is part of the growing Gibco Cell Therapy Systems (“CTS”) portfolio designed to support cell therapy manufacturers with instruments, consumables and software, GMP-manufactured media and reagents and viral vector systems.

The company is set to showcase the CTS Compleo system and Gibco CTS portfolio at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy and the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy annual meetings in May.

TMO Stock Outlook Following the News

Following the April 2 announcement, TMO shares have dropped 0.7%, closing at $488.19 yesterday. On a promising note, Thermo Fisher’s latest development addresses one of the biggest challenges in cell therapy manufacturing, manual fill and finish. The Gibco CTS Compleo system combines automation with a functionally closed design to streamline workflows, improve consistency and help accelerate the delivery of life-changing therapies. We expect the news to help support a rebound of TMO stock.

Thermo Fisher is currently valued at $182.57 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 5.02% favorably compares to the industry’s negative 1.8% yield. It surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 2.8%.

Importance of Thermo Fisher’s New Launch

Cell therapies often begin with patient-derived cells, requiring manufacturing workflows to accommodate variability in cell count, concentration and viability. With more therapies moving toward commercialization, manufacturers are looking to cut manual intervention and improve operational efficiency while managing strict standards for sterility, dose accuracy and product consistency.



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Formulation and filling have been traditionally performed using manual methods, requiring careful handling of fragile cells in small volumes, introducing variability and risk of contamination. The company’s CTS Compleo system offers a compact, automated, functionally closed solution for formulation and filling, helping reduce manual intervention and supporting consistent batch-to-batch performance. Early collaborators have reported benefits from using the advanced technology in the CTS Compleo system to reduce variability and streamline cell therapy manufacturing.

All of the company’s Gibco CTS portfolio solutions, along with the Gibco PeproGMP growth factors and cytokines, are helping enable GMP-compliant, closed-system manufacturing and allow for physical and digital integration across the workflow.

Industry Prospects Favor Thermo Fisher

According to the Precedence Research report, the global cell therapy manufacturing market was valued at $4.83 billion in 2024 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 14.6% through 2034. Some of the key factors driving growth are the rising cases of chronic diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders and degenerative conditions.

Over the past decade, multiple cell therapies have secured regulatory approvals and delivered meaningful outcomes for patients with limited treatment options. These developments have validated the therapeutic potential of cell-based interventions, and attracted public and private investment.

More Updates From Thermo Fisher

The company recently introduced the Gibco CHOvantage GS Cell Line Development Kit, a next-generation, integrated cell line development platform that enables biologics developers to accelerate time to clinic while maintaining regulatory confidence and commercial scalability. Another launch, the Thermo Scientific Glacios 3 cryogenic transmission electron microscope, is designed to help scientists understand structural biology with greater clarity — now accessible in more lab environments than ever before.

TMO Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, TMO shares have risen 16.4% compared with the industry’s 8.4% growth.

TMO’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Thermo Fisher currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are BrightSpring Health Services BTSG, Globus Medical GMED and IDEXX Laboratories IDXX. While BTSG and GMED each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), IDXX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BrightSpring Health Services shares have soared 165.4% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2026 EPS have jumped 15% to $1.61 in the past 60 days. BTSG’s earnings topped estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, delivering an average surprise of 40.4%. It has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 47.2% compared with the industry’s 14.5% growth.

Globus Medical shares have risen 29.1% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2026 EPS have increased 14.7% to $4.46 in the past 60 days. GMED’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, delivering an average surprise of 18.8%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 20.8%.

Estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ 2026 EPS have increased 0.6% in the past 60 days. Shares of the company have surged 60.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 8.4% growth. IDXX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.1%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 5.1%.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.