TMO Stock to Gain From the New Additions to CTS Portfolio of Products

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO has introduced the Gibco CTS Detachable Dynabeads CD4 and CTS Detachable Dynabeads CD8 (CTS Detachable Dynabeads). These latest products expand on the company’s CTS Detachable Dynabeads platform, which represents a new generation of cell therapy isolation and/or activation products that prioritize cell quality while creating greater workflow control.

At the core, these products can help customers maximize the potential of their therapies to save more lives. Per TMO, the number of CAR-T cell clinical trials has grown by 125% from 2016 to 2022, which represents a significant potential for the company’s recently launched products.

TMO Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

After the announcement yesterday, TMO shares fell by 1.04%, closing at $528.87. On a promising note, the company continues to witness the impact of its innovations launched over the past couple of years and also introduce several high-impact new products. We anticipate this development will positively boost the market sentiment toward TMO stock.

Presently, Thermo Fisher boasts a market capitalization of $204.42 billion. The company has an earnings yield of 4.1% against the industry’s -5.6%. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.63%.

Significance of Thermo Fisher’s New Launches

Studies have shown that a balance of CD4+ and CD8+ Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CARs) seems most effective for CAR-T cell therapy. The specific binding properties of the new CTS Detachable Dynabeads CD4 and CTS Detachable Dynabeads CD8 products enable efficient isolation of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, minimize cell stress and ensure high purity and yield of the desired cell populations. Together with the CTS Detachable Dynabeads Release Buffer, these products empower users with a first-of-its-kind cGMP cell selection technology that has an active release mechanism for process development, clinical trial and commercial manufacturing uses.

As a result, users can achieve more process flexibility and gain greater control over cell purity, yield and phenotype, which can help cell therapy developers bring life-changing treatments to patients faster, especially for those diagnosed with complex diseases such as blood cancers.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The CTS Detachable Dynabeads platform works within Thermo Fisher’s modular, closed and automated cell therapy manufacturing workflow. In combination with the company’s Gibco Cell Therapy Systems (CTS) portfolio of products, including the Gibco CTS DynaCellect Magnetic Separation System, CTS Detachable Dynabeads allow users to shorten their manufacturing workflow by decreasing the time for steps downstream of cell isolation.

Industry Prospects Favoring Thermo Fisher

Per a Research report, the global cell therapy market was valued at $4.74 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand at a compound annual rate of 22.7% through 2030. The rise in funding for cell therapy clinical studies, the adoption of useful guidelines for cell therapy manufacturing and the success of products are some of the major factors influencing the growth in the number of companies in the market.

More Updates From Thermo Fisher

In October, the company received the FDA’s approval for its Ion Torrent Oncomine Dx Target Test as a companion diagnostic (CDx) to identify patients eligible for treatment with Servier Pharmaceuticals, LLC’s VORANIGO (vorasidenib) tablets. The approval expands clinical indications for the Oncomine Dx Target Test, which is currently approved and reimbursed by government and commercial insurers in 19 countries, including the United States, Japan, South Korea and countries across Europe and the Middle East.

TMO Stock Price Performance

In the past year,TMO shares have rallied 7.1% compared with the industry’s rise of 15.4%.

TMO’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Thermo Fisher currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Penumbra PEN, Haemonetics HAE and Phibro Animal Health PAHC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Penumbra shares have risen 12.2% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2024 earnings per share have jumped 0.7% to $2.81 in the past 30 days. PEN’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 10.54%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 23.19%.

Estimates for Haemonetics’ fiscal 2025 earnings per share have jumped 0.4% to $4.59 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have rallied 1.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 21.2%. HAE’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 2.82%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 2.75%.

Estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share have increased 2.5% to $1.61 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 106.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 21% rise. PAHC’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25.47%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 52.17%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.