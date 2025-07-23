$TMO stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TMO stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,465,220,049 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TMO (you can track the company live on Quiver's $TMO stock page):
$TMO Insider Trading Activity
$TMO insiders have traded $TMO stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN WILLIAMSON (Sr. VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,650 shares for an estimated $11,580,924.
- FREDERICK M. LOWERY (Executive Vice President) sold 18,300 shares for an estimated $9,732,122
- MARC N CASPER (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $9,326,854.
- MICHAEL A BOXER (SVP and General Counsel) sold 3,775 shares for an estimated $2,010,537
- GIANLUCA PETTITI (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $469,100.
- NELSON CHAI sold 16 shares for an estimated $8,449
$TMO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,088 institutional investors add shares of $TMO stock to their portfolio, and 1,230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 2,415,231 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $979,279,561
- FMR LLC removed 1,694,832 shares (-26.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $843,348,403
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,631,280 shares (+17.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $811,724,928
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,611,792 shares (-14.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $802,027,699
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,219,546 shares (+13.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $606,846,089
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,141,155 shares (-37.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $567,838,728
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 761,234 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $378,790,038
$TMO Government Contracts
We have seen $112,572,134 of award payments to $TMO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ADDITIONAL FUNDS FOR OPTION YEAR TWO.: $26,000,000
- FUNDING DOCUMENT FOR OY3. CONSUMABLES AND REAGENTS.: $12,381,627
- OPTION YEAR TWO FUNDING DOCUMENT.: $8,141,833
- MAINTENANCE OF THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC MASS SPECTROMETERS: $2,394,259
- PLATINUM TAQ BIOWATCH: $2,243,684
$TMO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TMO stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK W. ALLEN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/16, 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/08, 02/25.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 05/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
$TMO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TMO in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/18/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 07/11/2025
- Argus Research issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025
$TMO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TMO recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $TMO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $570.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Catherine Schulte from Baird set a target price of $553.0 on 07/18/2025
- Sung Ji Nam from Scotiabank set a target price of $590.0 on 07/11/2025
- Dan Leonard from UBS set a target price of $460.0 on 07/09/2025
- Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $480.0 on 07/08/2025
- Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $450.0 on 06/24/2025
- David Toung from Argus Research set a target price of $470.0 on 04/29/2025
- Daniel Arias from Stifel set a target price of $620.0 on 04/24/2025
