$TMO stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TMO stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,465,220,049 of trading volume.

$TMO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TMO (you can track the company live on Quiver's $TMO stock page ):

$TMO insiders have traded $TMO stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN WILLIAMSON (Sr. VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,650 shares for an estimated $11,580,924 .

FREDERICK M. LOWERY (Executive Vice President) sold 18,300 shares for an estimated $9,732,122

MARC N CASPER (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $9,326,854 .

MICHAEL A BOXER (SVP and General Counsel) sold 3,775 shares for an estimated $2,010,537

GIANLUCA PETTITI (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $469,100 .

NELSON CHAI sold 16 shares for an estimated $8,449

$TMO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,088 institutional investors add shares of $TMO stock to their portfolio, and 1,230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TMO Government Contracts

We have seen $112,572,134 of award payments to $TMO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$TMO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TMO stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$TMO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TMO in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/18/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 07/11/2025

Argus Research issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

$TMO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TMO recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $TMO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $570.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Catherine Schulte from Baird set a target price of $553.0 on 07/18/2025

Sung Ji Nam from Scotiabank set a target price of $590.0 on 07/11/2025

Dan Leonard from UBS set a target price of $460.0 on 07/09/2025

Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $480.0 on 07/08/2025

Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $450.0 on 06/24/2025

David Toung from Argus Research set a target price of $470.0 on 04/29/2025

Daniel Arias from Stifel set a target price of $620.0 on 04/24/2025

