TMO to Report Q2 Earnings: Analytical Instruments Segment in Focus

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO is slated to release second-quarter 2025 results on July 23, before market open.

Thermo Fisher’s first-quarter earnings of $5.15 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.28%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

TMO’s Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $10.65 billion, suggesting a 1% rise from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $5.22 per share, indicating a 2.8% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported numbers.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of Earnings

Estimates for Thermo Fisher’s second-quarter earnings have remained unchanged at $5.22 per share in the past 60 days.

Now, let's take a look at how things might have progressed for the MedTech major prior to the announcement.

Factors at Play

Thermo Fisher’s Analytical Instruments segment is expected to have generated strong sales, banking on its electron microscopy and chromatography and mass spectrometry businesses. In the second quarter, the company launched Krios 5 Cryo-TEM, a next-generation, atomic-resolution platform that leverages enhanced optics and AI-enabled automation to study molecular structures and interactions. It also launched the Invitrogen Attune Xenith Flow Cytometer, offering increased speed, versatility and reliability to labs. Meanwhile, TMO launched TruNarc Delta and Tau Handheld Narcotics Analyzers to help communities combat emerging narcotics and illicit substances.

In the first quarter of 2025, Thermo Fisher had several newly launched cutting-edge technologies. Within electron microscopy, the company launched Vulcan Automated Lab, a fully-integrated AI-enabled solution that combines robotics and electron microscopy, helping advance process development and control in semiconductor manufacturing.

Additionally, in the chromatography and mass spectrometry arm, it launched Transcend, a new ultra-high performance liquid chromatography platform that helps high-volume laboratories simplify sample preparation and increase efficiency in clinical research, food safety and environmental testing applications. We expect these developments to have contributed to TMO’s second-quarter revenues.

Per our model, Thermo Fisher’s Analytical Instruments business should post $1.84 billion in revenues, suggesting 3.3% growth year over year.

Within the Life-Science Solutions segment, the company is likely to have experienced sales growth, banking on its bioproduction business. In the second quarter, the Olink Explore HT proteomics platform was selected by the Regeneron Genetics Center for a large-scale proteomics investigation that aims to unlock new insights into the dynamic biology and mechanisms of human disease. Thermo Fisher opened Advanced Therapies Collaboration Center (ATxCC) in Carlsbad, CA, to accelerate the development and commercialization of cell therapies.

Also, in the previous quarter, TMO launched Olink Reveal, an affordable, high-plex proteomics that enables researchers to identify circulating biomarkers for a range of applications with reduced cost and set up requirements. These developments might have turned in favor of Thermo Fisher in the to-be-reported quarter.

Per our model, the Life-Science Solutions business is expected to report $2.37 billion in second-quarter revenues, calling for a 0.5% improvement year over year.

The Specialty Diagnostics segment (Clinical Diagnostics business from the molecular controls that go into testing kits) is likely to have gained positive contributions, led by its transplant diagnostics and immunodiagnostics businesses as well as the healthcare market channel. Additionally, during the first quarter, the company launched CorEvitas patient registries in adolescent alopecia areata and lupus erythematosus to improve patient outcomes. We expect this to have had a positive impact on the company’s second-quarter top-line performance.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. price-eps-surprise | Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Quote

Our model projects TMO’s Specialty Diagnostics business to report $1.15 billion in revenues, suggesting 2.9% growth year over year.

Within the Laboratory Products and Services segment, revenues are expected to have increased due to the pharma services business as well as the research and safety market channel. Also, TMO launched 5L DynaDrive Single-Use Bioreactor (S.U.B.), offering seamless scalability from 1 to 5,000 liters and accelerating bench-scale process development, to meet the evolving needs of modern bioprocessing. In the previous quarter, it launched new lines of floor-model centrifuges — Thermo Scientific Cryofuge, Thermo Scientific BIOS and Thermo Scientific LYNX — to provide more sustainable solutions without compromising performance and sample security. These, too, might have had a favorable impact on TMO’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.

Our model expects Laboratory Products and Services business second-quarter revenues to be $5.71 billion, suggesting a decline of 0.7% year over year.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Per our proven model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Thermo Fisher has an Earnings ESP of -0.35%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4.

