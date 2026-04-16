TMO Q1 Earnings Preview: Will Life Sciences Solutions Lead Results?

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO is set to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 23, before the market opens.

In the last reported quarter, the company posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $6.57, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.18%. The company’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.78%.

Q1 Estimates for TMO

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $10.83 billion, indicating an increase of 4.5% from the year-ago reported figure.

The same for the company’s EPS implies a 1.2% year-over-year rise to $5.21.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of TMO’s Q1 Earnings

Estimates for Thermo Fisher’s Q1 earnings have remained constant at $5.21 in the past 30 days.

Here’s a brief review of the company’s performance leading up to the announcement.

Factors Likely to Influence TMO’s Q1 Results

Life Sciences Solutions

Similar to recent quarters, the segment’s revenues are likely to have been driven by the Bioproduction business. Within this, Thermo Fisher expanded the single-use portfolio with the launch of the Thermo Scientific 5-liter DynaDrive single-use bioreactor, which might have improved workflow efficiencies for the pharma and biotech customers. Other recent high-impact innovations include two chemically-defined formulations within the Gibco Bacto CD portfolio and the Gibco Efficient-Pro Medium (+) Insulin for insulin-dependent CHO cell lines. The company also expanded its bioprocessing capabilities across Asia, an emerging global hub for biopharmaceutical innovation.

Further, the addition of the Filtration and Separation business from Solventum has further strengthened the Bioproduction offerings with advanced filtration technologies and industrial filtration and membrane solutions. We expect all these developments to have positively boosted revenues in the first quarter of 2026.

Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the Life Sciences Solutions revenues are expected to increase 7.9% year over year.

Analytical Instruments

In the first quarter, the segment’s revenues might have been aided by robust growth in the chromatography and mass spectrometry business. On the innovation front, Thermo Fisher introduced the Scios 3 and Talos 12 electron microscopes and an enterprise-ready compliance-focused software platform called Chromeleon 7.4 that unifies chromatography and mass spectrometry workflows.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. price-eps-surprise | Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Quote

The company also launched Orbitrap Exploris EFOX Mass Detector, aimed at detecting per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, pesticides and other pollutants in food and water quality testing.

In addition, TMO and NVIDIA have teamed up to leverage the NVIDIA Artificial Intelligence platform and Thermo Fisher Scientific solutions to progressively increase the automation, accuracy and speed of laboratories. Combined, these developments are likely to have supported the quarter’s revenue performance.

Per the Zacks Consensus Estimates, revenues in this segment are projected to increase 1.3% year over year.

Specialty Diagnostics

The segment’s revenues in the first quarter are likely to have been led by the clinical diagnostics, transplant diagnostics and immunodiagnostics businesses. Recent launches include the Thermo Scientific Brilliance Candida 2 Agar and Spectra Candida Agar, new color-based (chromogenic) culture media to help quickly detect and differentiate clinically important Candida species. The company also introduced a new laboratory-developed test to help transplant patients receive the right dose of critical anti-rejection medication faster.

Further, Thermo Fisher’s Ion Torrent Oncomine Dx Target Test has been FDA-approved as a companion diagnostic (CDx) to identify patients who may be eligible for treatment with Bayer’s HYRNUO (sevabertinib). The test is already widely accessible thanks to its broad reimbursement coverage. We expect Thermo Fisher’s top-line in the first quarter of 2026 to have been positively impacted by these factors.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects the segment’s revenues to grow 1.2% year over year.

Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services

The segment’s organic revenues are expected to have benefited from the strength across the research and safety market channel and the pharma services and clinical research businesses. Besides, the 2023 acquisition of CorEvitas has added highly complementary real-world evidence solutions to the segment’s portfolio, enhancing decision-making as well as the time and cost of drug development.

In February, the PPD clinical research business announced a strategic data collaboration with Datavant, under which its data linkage technology will be combined with Thermo Fisher’s deep clinical research expertise and infrastructure to bring richer, more connected patient data into the research process.

Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues in this segment are projected to increase 2% year over year in the first quarter of 2026.

What Our Model Unveils for TMO

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has a higher chance of beating estimates, which is exactly the case here, as you can see below.

Earnings ESP: Thermo Fisher has an Earnings ESP of +1.23%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

Other Top MedTech Picks

Here are some other medical stocks worth considering, as these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time:

Agenus AGEN has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is expected to release first-quarter 2026 results soon.

In the trailing four quarters, AGEN delivered an average surprise of 31.42%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter EPS is expected to increase 289.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

The Ensign Group ENSG has an Earnings ESP of +2.38% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is expected to release first-quarter 2026 results soon.

ENSG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.93%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter EPS calls for an increase of 17.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

OnKure Therapeutics OKUR has an Earnings ESP of +10.74% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to release first-quarter 2026 results soon.

OKUR’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.06%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter loss per share is pegged at up 31.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.