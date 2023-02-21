TMO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $548.58, changing hands as low as $544.13 per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TMO's low point in its 52 week range is $475.77 per share, with $618.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $551.27. The TMO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

