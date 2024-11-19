TMK Energy Set to Double Gas Production Capacity

TMK Energy Limited (AU:TMK) has released an update.

TMK Energy Limited is on track to double its production capacity at the Gurvantes XXXV Coal Seam Gas Project with the completion of downhole activities for three new wells by the end of November. The company has successfully installed necessary equipment in two wells and is finalizing work on the third, aiming to boost gas production rates significantly. This expansion marks a major milestone in TMK Energy’s efforts to become Mongolia’s first commercial natural gas producer.

