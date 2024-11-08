TMK Energy Limited Issues New Shares and Options

TMK Energy Limited (AU:TMK) has released an update.

TMK Energy Limited has announced the issuance of 148,159,454 fully paid ordinary shares and 74,079,727 options set to expire in April 2027. This move is part of previously disclosed transactions, potentially impacting the company’s stock dynamics on the ASX. Investors in the financial market may want to monitor TMK’s shares closely as these new securities become available.

