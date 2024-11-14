TMK Energy Drives Mongolia’s Natural Gas Expansion

TMK Energy Limited (AU:TMK) has released an update.

TMK Energy Limited is advancing the development of Mongolia’s largest natural gas resource, highlighting its commitment to expanding energy capabilities in the region. The company’s efforts focus on the Gurvantes XXXV CSG Project, with resource estimates prepared by Netherland, Sewell & Associates. Investors are advised to consider the risks and uncertainties associated with such ventures.

