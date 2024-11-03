TMK Energy Announces Major Securities Issuance Plan

TMK Energy Limited (AU:TMK) has released an update.

TMK Energy Limited is set to issue 1.125 billion securities, including 375 million options expiring in April 2027 and 750 million ordinary shares. The proposed securities issuance is scheduled for November 8, 2024, as part of a new placement initiative. This move aims to attract investors looking for growth opportunities in TMK Energy’s future.

For further insights into AU:TMK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.