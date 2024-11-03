News & Insights

TMK Energy Announces Major Securities Issuance Plan

November 03, 2024 — 07:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TMK Energy Limited (AU:TMK) has released an update.

TMK Energy Limited is set to issue 1.125 billion securities, including 375 million options expiring in April 2027 and 750 million ordinary shares. The proposed securities issuance is scheduled for November 8, 2024, as part of a new placement initiative. This move aims to attract investors looking for growth opportunities in TMK Energy’s future.

