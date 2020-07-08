TMHC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (Symbol: TMHC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.59, changing hands as high as $21.80 per share. Taylor Morrison Home Corp shares are currently trading up about 14.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TMHC's low point in its 52 week range is $6.39 per share, with $28.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.69.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.