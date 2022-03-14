TMHC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (Symbol: TMHC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.12, changing hands as low as $29.07 per share. Taylor Morrison Home Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TMHC's low point in its 52 week range is $22.64 per share, with $35.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.25.

