TMHC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (Symbol: TMHC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.05, changing hands as high as $42.20 per share. Taylor Morrison Home Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TMHC's low point in its 52 week range is $24.60 per share, with $52.0861 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.96.

