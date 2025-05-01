TMFC Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TMFC

In trading on Thursday, shares of the TMFC ETF (Symbol: TMFC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.20, changing hands as high as $57.60 per share. TMFC shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TMFC's low point in its 52 week range is $47.34 per share, with $62.6877 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.68.

