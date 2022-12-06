Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the DIREXION DAILY 20-YR TREASURY BULL 3X SHARES which added 9,400,000 units, or a 12.6% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF, which added 100,000 units, for a 33.3% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of RDVI, in morning trading today Freeport-mcmoran is off about 0.4%, and Interpublic Group of Companies is lower by about 0.4%.

VIDEO: TMF, RDVI: Big ETF Inflows

