Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the DIREXION DAILY 20-YR TREASURY BULL 3X SHARES, which added 15,250,000 units, or a 10.0% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the First Trust Growth Strength ETF, which added 50,000 units, for a 33.3% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of FTGS, in morning trading today Meta Platforms is off about 1.3%, and Nvidia is higher by about 0.1%.

VIDEO: TMF, FTGS: Big ETF Inflows

