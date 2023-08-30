News & Insights

TMF, FBL: Big ETF Inflows

August 30, 2023 — 11:00 am EDT

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the DIREXION DAILY 20-YR TREASURY BULL 3X SHARES, which added 6,600,000 units, or a 1.7% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the FBL ETF, which added 30,000 units, for a 33.3% increase in outstanding units.

