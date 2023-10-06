Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the DIREXION DAILY 20-YR TREASURY BULL 3X Shares, which added 26,900,000 units, or a 6.1% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the BILZ ETF, which added 120,000 units, for a 36.4% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: TMF, BILZ: Big ETF Inflows

