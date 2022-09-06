TME vs. RELX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Internet - Content sector might want to consider either Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME) or RELX PLC (RELX). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Both Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR and RELX PLC have a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

TME currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.14, while RELX has a forward P/E of 20.49. We also note that TME has a PEG ratio of 0.74. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. RELX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.63.

Another notable valuation metric for TME is its P/B ratio of 1.19. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, RELX has a P/B of 10.77.

These metrics, and several others, help TME earn a Value grade of A, while RELX has been given a Value grade of C.

Both TME and RELX are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that TME is the superior value option right now.



