TME vs. DHX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Internet - Content sector might want to consider either Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME) or DHI Group (DHX). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while DHI Group has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that TME likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than DHX has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

TME currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.30, while DHX has a forward P/E of 111.33. We also note that TME has a PEG ratio of 0.89. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. DHX currently has a PEG ratio of 4.45.

Another notable valuation metric for TME is its P/B ratio of 0.86. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, DHX has a P/B of 3.02.

Based on these metrics and many more, TME holds a Value grade of B, while DHX has a Value grade of C.

TME is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that TME is likely the superior value option right now.

